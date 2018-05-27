Great night ahead…tomorrow could be a record-breaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A hot one today! Temperatures managed to reach the mid and upper 80’s this afternoon. Cleveland’s official high came in at 87 and our neighbor to our west Toledo scored a new record high of 94!

A quiet, pleasant night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s. A little muggy, but not intolerable.

Tomorrow we could reach our first 90 degree day of the year. 92 is the record high set in 2012. It’ll be humid too so dress cool for any outdoor plans you may have as we remember those in the military who have sacrificed their lives for us.

Our stretch of 80+ degree warmth could reach 9 days through the end of next week.