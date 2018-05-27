Dick’s Sporting Goods ready to outfit us if Cavs win Eastern Conference Championship

CLEVELAND – A win in Game 7 Sunday night means that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Champs.
And we’ll all want to wear THAT message on our hats and shirts and shorts, right?
Dick’s Sporting Goods says that if the Cavs beat the Celtics Sunday night, 13 of their northeast Ohio locataions will re-open right after the game to sell Eastern Conference Chamionship merchandise. (Note: the stores will NOT open early Monday morning.)
The stores that will open are:
Great Northern Mall
200 Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, OH 44070
Crocker Park
300 Crocker Park Blvd
Westlake, OH 44145
Great Lakes Mall
7850 Mentor Ave, Suite 1044
Mentor, OH 44060
Strongsville
17071 Southpark Center
Strongsville, OH 44136
Bainbridge Shopping Center
7305 Marketplace Drive
Aurora, OH 44202
Belden Park Crossings
5544 N.W. Dressler Road
Canton, OH 44720
Legacy Village
24545 Cedar Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Market Square at Montrose
4036 Medina Road
Akron, OH 44333
The Plaza at Chapel Hill
498 Howe Ave
Akron, OH 44221
Wayne Town Center
4027 Burbank Road
Wooster, OH 44691
New Towne Mall
400 Mill Ave Se, Suite C1
New Philadelphia, OH 4466
The Shoppes at Parma
8113 W Ridgewood Drive
Parma, OH 44129
Midway Market Square
360 Market Drive
Elyria, OH 44035
