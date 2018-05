CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. in the 1090 block of East 141st Street.

Police say the man was sitting in his car, when he was fatally shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating. Further details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.