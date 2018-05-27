Cavs Jeff Green to get start in Game 7 for injured Kevin Love

BOSTON, Mass. – Forward Jeff Green will be getting the start for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, replacing the injured Kevin Love.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue responded “Yes” when asked if it was “Jeff Green tonight in place of Kevin” at the Cavs’ shootaround in Boston Sunday.

All-Star forward Love was diagnosed with a concussion after he banged heads with Boston’s Jayson Tatum in Game 6. It is his second concussion this season.

