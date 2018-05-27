Cavs Finals watch party & home game tickets on sale Monday morning

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are going back to the NBA Finals and fans have a chance to watch the away games and home games at Quicken Loans Arena.
Tickets for the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties for Games 1 & 2 go on sale Monday at 11 a.m. It’s a $10 admission to benefit Say Yes To Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Game 1 is Thursday, May 31st at 9 p.m. and game 2 is Sunday, June 3rd at 8 p.m.
Games 3 and 4 will be at the Q on Wednesday, June 6th and Friday, June 8th at 9 p.m. Tickets for those games also go on sale on Monday at 11 a.m.
Tickets for both the watch parties and home games can be purchased here.
