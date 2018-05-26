Tribe puts Andrew Miller on 10-day DL

Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians delivers the pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians on Saturday placed pitcher Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list.
The left-handed pitcher has right knee inflamation.
This is his second time on the Major League D.L. in 2018. He spent two weeks in April and May on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
The Indians take on the Houston Astros Saturday. Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the 7:15 pm game.
