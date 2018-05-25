Weather: Another sunny, warm day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With another sunny day expected Friday, look to add 2-3°F to the high temperature for Friday.

Our skies will be providing ideal clarity to do some star and moon gazing tonight and Friday. We will be able to witness the moon ‘growing’ from gibbous phase to approaching full. Clouds and scattered evening thunderstorms may inhibit viewing on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Humidity will be climbing this weekend. The atmosphere may have enough moisture to generate a few late-day thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, but coverage will not be widespread. The latest info suggests that Memorial Day Monday may be rain-free, warm, and sunny.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: