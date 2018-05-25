Volunteers gather in North Royalton to place flags on graves of veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio- Under the scorching sun on Friday, many in North Royalton spent the day hard at work making sure local heroes are remembered.

Among the volunteers and city employees at the North Royalton Cemetery was an active duty serviceman walking row by row with a handful of flags.

"It feels humbling to hold this in my hand," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Brandon Romano. "It feels remarkable. I feel like I'm in the presence of greatness."

SSgt. Romano says he will be leaving for an Alabama Air Force base in the near future. He heard volunteers were needed at the cemetery and jumped at the opportunity.

"It's about honor and respect; at least one day out of the year they deserve that," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Brandon Romano.

"We can't forget those who have served and have really given us the ultimate sacrifice," said North Royalton Mayor Robert Stefanik. "...My father served during the Korean War and my son also served in Iraq and Kuwait 2002 and 2003."

According to Mayor Stefanik, the cemetery is also the final resting place for John Shepard, believed to be the longest living veteran of the Revolutionary War.

The organizer of this effort is also behind a 9:15 a.m. Memorial Day program called the "Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony." It will take place at the Cpl. Jeffrey Boskovitch Memorial in North Royalton.

