Video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers box in ATV when driver won’t stop

AKRON, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday shared video which shows troopers stopping an ATV on an interstate in the Akron area.

It happened Monday morning when troopers saw the ATV traveling on the berm westbound on I-76 near mile post 17.

The highway patrol says it’s illegal to ride an ATV on a limited access highway, freeway or right-of-way in Ohio.

Troopers were able to bring the situation to a safe resolution by boxing in the ATV.

Once stopped, the driver took off, but the passenger surrendered. The driver was taken into custody a short time later and charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as no operator’s license.

