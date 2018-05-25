Video shows man ignoring deputy’s commands moments before shooting on I-90

**Warning: The video below may be considered graphic**

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Video captures a man acting aggressively and ignoring commands to roll onto his stomach minutes before he was shot by a deputy on Interstate 90 Thursday.

A Fox 8 viewer captured most of the scuffle on video.

The incident all started when the man crashed his car along Interstate 90 East between West Boulevard and West 117th Street.

Other drivers and witnesses said the man went after anyone who stopped to help.

When a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy pulled up, thinking he was helping an injured driver, the man again became aggressive.

The video shows the man on the ground flailing while ignoring the deputy's commands before getting up and going after him, still shouting. The deputy repeatedly ordered the man to get on the ground, and used a taser. He fired a shot when the man lunged at him.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition.

Cleveland police and other deputies responded to the scene, and a portion of the interstate shut down until the scene was cleared.

The incident is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department's Use of Deadly Force Team.

