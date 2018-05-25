Today is National Missing Children’s Day — here’s a list of missing children in Ohio…

Friday is National Missing Children’s Day.

The day, every May 25, was first observed in 1983 after a series of child abductions gained the attention of the country. The first was the disappearance of Etan Patz. He was six when he disappeared on his way to school on May 25, 1979.

Patz was never found. But he was declared dead in 2001. His case ultimately led to the formation of the missing children’s movement.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, there are hundreds of children missing just in Ohio.

Chief Andres Gonzalez, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority stated, “We must never allow another tragedy to occur in our community. We must remain vigilant and watchful for all our children. Always be aware, if you see something suspicious, take immediate action and call your local police department. Time matters

“More than 120 youth are missing in Cuyahoga County right now, yet might be virtually invisible to most people,” said Karen McHenry, Program Manager of Homeless and Missing Youth Program of Bellefaire.

According to FBI reports, 464,324 National Crime Information Center entries were made in 2017 for missing children nationally.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that approximately 91% of missing children are endangered runaways, 5% are family abductions, 1% are lost or injured, 1% are nonfamily abductions and 3% are critically missing young adults between the ages of 18 to 20. Of the nearly 25,000 runaways reported to NCMEC in 2017, one in seven were likely victims of child sex trafficking.

To date, the AMBER alert program has been credited with the safe recovery of 924 children. Each state, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have an AMBER alert plan.

To conduct an online search for missing children through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, click here.

**For a complete list of children reported missing through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, click here**