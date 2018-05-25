Parma School District will have surplus instead of budget deficit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- There is some promising news from the Parma School District. It seems for the next two years, they will have a surplus, instead of a budget deficit.

That has some people wondering if the school board misled them about the need to pass a levy.

"The ending balance is a result of a number of reductions that the district went through, I mean , we've reduced staff, we've reduced programs for kids over the last two years and it also accounted for the reductions that are coming up in the following two years, “ said school district spokesman Dan Rijkovich.

Earlier this month, Parma school officials said drastic cuts were coming to the district after residents voted down a levy on the ballot.

But on Friday, Parma school officials tell Fox 8 the district will actually have a surplus in the next few years.

"I would not be comfortable in saying it was money that was found or that it was money that was discovered by some means...these things were done through some revenue, but mostly reductions in the school district,” said Rijkocvich.

School officials now expect a surplus of $5.4 million at the end of this school year and $8.2 million next year.

Some residents have always wondered if the school board misled voters about the need to pass a levy earlier in May.

"These five-year financial forecasts are kind of a snapshot in time and it's a snapshot of what the district looks like at that moment in time, so the last five-year forecast was in October, I would say we were in a much more grim position than we're in now,” said the spokesman.

More than five dozen people received pink slips earlier this month, but a spokesman for the school district now says some of them might be called back.

"I can tell you that the board of education has mentioned that they will be reviewing the reductions that have recently been passed this month and to see if some of the programs or personnel could be considered to come back," said the spokesman.

