Cavs: Kevin Love will not return to game after banging head with Boston’s Tatum

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers lies on the court after a collision in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

UPDATE: Cavs say Kevin Love will not return to the game as he continues to be evaluated for a concussion.

CLEVELAND- Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love left Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals after banging heads with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Love and Tatum inadvertently collided midway through the quarter and both dropped to the floor. Love, who missed a March 28 game at Charlotte with a concussion, immediately raised his arm as if to signal he needed help.

He stayed down for several minutes before he was helped to his feet. He walked unsteadily to the bench with guard George Hill holding one of his arm. Love sat briefly before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

The team had no immediate word on Love’s condition. He was replaced by Jeff Green.

Tatum stayed in the game.

Love, who is in his fourth season with Cleveland and is the club’s second-best player, is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds in the series.

