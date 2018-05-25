Family releases statement describing Westlake man who was shot, killed by deputy on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The family of the Westlake man shot and killed by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputy on Interstate 90 has released a statement, saying his behavior Thursday night was "completely out of character."

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Brett Luengo, 33, of Westlake.

His family's full statement is:

"While continuing to struggle with his sudden passing on May 24th, the family of Brett Luengo wishes to extend its gratitude to the good Samaritans who stopped to assist Brett subsequent to his automobile accident on the evening of May 24, 2018. Brett’s family would also like to acknowledge the quick response of area police and paramedics. Brett was a beloved son and husband, a successful business executive, and supporter of the arts and his local community. He was articulate, well-spoken, highly intelligent and a loving man who is and will always be sorely missed. The behavior observed on that fateful evening was completely out of character for Brett, and the family has as many questions as everyone else. This incident by no means defines the way in which Brett lived his life, which has sadly come to an untimely end."

Authorities say it all started when Luengo crashed his car along Interstate 90 East between West Boulevard and West 117th Street Thursday evening. Other drivers and witnesses said he went after anyone who stopped to help.

When a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy pulled up, thinking he was helping an injured driver, the man again became aggressive.

Video shows the man on the ground flailing while ignoring the deputy's commands before getting up and going after him, still shouting. The deputy repeatedly ordered the man to get on the ground, and used a taser. He fired a shot when the man lunged at him.

**To watch that video, click here**

Luengo was reportedly a well-known business man in Westlake. He and his father owned a company called Constructability, which just last year received the Community Pillar Award from the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Westlake City Councilman Michael Killeen told our Stacey Frey that Luengo was married, spoke several languages and played tennis. Killeen also said the behavior Luengo exhibited Thursday was very out of character.

The incident is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department's Use of Deadly Force Team.

Continuing coverage.