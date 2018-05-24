× Woman sentenced for hit-and-run accident that killed 9-year-old girl

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland woman has been sentenced in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 9-year-old Euclid girl last November.

Lacynthia Tidmore was sentenced to 8 years in prison Thursday on charges that included aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and not stopping for an accident.

On November 9, 2017, just before 7 a.m., 9-year-old De’Zyre Mays was struck by a car on Babbitt Road.

De’Zyre was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but passed away days later.

The vehicle took off and did not stop, according to Euclid police. A short time later, police found the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby gas station.

Tidmore, 23, of Cleveland, made arrangements to turn herself in at the police department later that day.

