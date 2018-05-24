Toddler passes away after Florida street racing crash that killed Northeast Ohio mom

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police provided a heartbreaking update following a street racing crash that killed a Northeast Ohio mom.

Police tweeted that the woman’s 21-month-old toddler has died of her injuries.

Toddler injured in Bayshore Blvd accident has died. Charges against drivers will be enhanced – now it’s vehicular homicide times 2. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 24, 2018

Police said the drivers will now face two charges of vehicular homicide.

Tampa police said that a 17-year-old in a Nissan was racing 18-year-old Cameron Herrin on a street that runs alongside Tampa Bay Wednesday when Herrin’s Mustang hit 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, of Jeromesville, Ohio. She was pushing daughter Lillia in a stroller.

Police said Herrin’s 20-year-old brother Tristan Herrin was riding in the Mustang.

Read more.

27.950575 -82.457178