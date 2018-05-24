Special space for 6-year-old Elyria boy battling leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-An Elyria family gets a well deserved surprise.

The non-profit group Special Spaces Cleveland selected them and their 6-year-old son Noah for a free bedroom makeover.

“So many people nominated Noah,” said Director Shari Caruso.

About two years ago Noah, who is the oldest of 4 children was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

He’s endured daily chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed and must continue them for another year and a half.

“Hard doesn’t even begin to describe it,” said his parents Alesha and Chad.

Special Spaces, who asked us not to publish the family’s last name began planning the design for the room four weeks ago.

About a dozen volunteers, including a crew from Lowes in Elyria worked hard Tuesday and Wednesday painting, building furniture and installing numerous other special touches.

The family was at an indoor water park during that time, as arranged by Special Spaces.

“Many of the families lose an income because a parent needs to stay home and care for that sick child so it can be difficult,” said Caruso.

Noah and his family returned late Wednesday afternoon and were overwhelmed by the room.

“I like everything,” said Noah.

Everyone is now rooting for Noah to get better.

His appreciative parents say they’re overwhelmed by the support, and extremely grateful.

“It’s immeasurable actually,” added his mom.

Special Spaces is a national 501C3 charity with one chapter in Cleveland.

The accept "nominations" for children with cancer, a brain tumor, organ transplant or heart condition.

Families are notified in advance and part of the planning process.

A fundraiser is being held Saturday, July 14th at Around the Corner in Lakewood starting at 7pm.

Donations are tax deductible.

*More on Special Spaces here*