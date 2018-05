Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Whoops! A driver ended up stuck in wet cement in a downtown construction site.

It happened this afternoon along East 9th and Euclid.

Kate Warren tweeted these pictures below shortly after it happened.

Our crews at the scene say the car has been removed from the location.

This ding dong wasn’t paying attention and drove right into fresh concrete on Euclid. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fqmQHhRMB3 — Kate Warren (@KateWarrenCLE) May 24, 2018

FOX 8 viewer Toy Williams took photos and video which he shared with us.