Missing: Jakaila Banks

Jakaila Banks, 17, was last seen May 11 on West 96th Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing a light pink jacket and gray striped pants. She has piercings in her belly button and nose and tattoos on her arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. VanBuren at 216-623-2541.

