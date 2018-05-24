LIVE VIDEO: Cleveland police confirm deputy-involved shooting on I-90

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police confirm they are assisting in an officer-involved shooting involving a Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy is believed to have fired a shot at a suspect.

FOX 8’s Melissa Reid reports an accident somehow led to an altercation.

Details surrounding that altercation have not yet been released.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. on I-90 E between West Boulevard and West 117th.

The area was shut down; then a couple lanes were reopened.

