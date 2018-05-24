Fish Furniture has special partnership with 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - On June 26th, Fox 8 will be pulling the winning ticket for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home.

Open house tours begin June 2 and run every weekend through June 24.

You can tour the house on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Everyone who comes to the free open house can also register for a chance to win $10,000 in furniture from Fish Furniture.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel has more on the special partnership between Fish Furniture and the St. Jude Dream Home in the video above.

The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home will happen on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Tuesday, June 26.

**Read more about the dream home, here**