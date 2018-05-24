Diploma discipline: Senior punished after listing school for sale on Craigslist

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri — A senior at a high school in Missouri will not be allowed to walk in his graduation because of a senior prank.

According to WDAF, Kylan Scheele, 18, admitted to posting an ad on Craiglist last week that listed Truman High School for sale. The post has since been deleted.

He said it was meant to be a joke.

“Other people were going to release live mice or, you know, building a beach in the front lobby area, and I thought let’s do something more laid back, so I just decided to post the school for sale,” Scheele said.

It was the wording of the ad that landed Scheele in trouble.

“Reason for sale is due to the loss of students coming up,” Scheele wrote.

“I decided to say the reason we’re selling this is because of ‘the loss of students,’ because the senior class is graduating,” Scheele explained to WDAF. The school perceived the words as a threat.

Scheele said he was suspended for the remainder of the year and won’t be allowed to walk in Saturday’s graduation.

He also said police investigated and determined there was no probable cause or reason to pursue criminal charges.

“They [detectives] didn’t see a credible threat,” Denetra Clark, Scheele’s mother, told WDAF.

A spokesperson for the Independence School District released the following statement:

“We take student safety very seriously and appreciate the students and parents who brought this to our attention. Out of an abundance of caution, administrators and police investigated and determined there was not a credible threat. A student who makes a real or implied threat, whether it is deemed credible or not, will face discipline. Due to the heightened concern nationally with school violence, we have extra police officers for the remainder of the school year and will have additional officers at graduations for all of our high schools.”

Sheele said he wishes he had worded the post differently and that he regrets the outcome of his actions, but he insisted his intentions were harmless.

