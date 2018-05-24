Cleveland students accused of attacking bus driver, teacher on way back from Cedar Point trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- What should have been a fun day at Cedar Point turned criminal for several Cleveland students after police reports say they attacked a teacher, bus driver and attempted to open emergency exists on a moving bus.

It's just the start of a long Cleveland Metropolitan School District Police report, that describes an 8 p.m. bus ride which states three students used racial, homophobic slurs; and threw water bottles, and Nutri-Grain bars at a teacher and bus driver.

According to the report, the incident began when the boys were attacking two girls in a similar manner who were moved to the front of the bus.

Although the incident happened in Vermilion it was not until Sheffield Village where the bus exited I-90 and several police departments responded.

In a statement, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokesperson said:

"CMSD has zero tolerance for fighting or for disruption of any school activities, and students face serious consequences when their actions pose a danger to themselves and others. We are disappointed that such a fun day ended with three students being referred for discipline, and are proud of our students on both buses that exhibited the positive behaviors we expect of our students."

Charges for the three students range from inducing panic to assault on a teacher.