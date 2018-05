× Cleveland police investigating after woman’s body found on train tracks

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, officers discovered her body and body parts along the tracks near Broadview Road and Brookpark Road.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.