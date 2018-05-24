Ashland teen among those honored for saving lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio - Last September, a 14-year-old boy and about a half a dozen other children were on their way to school, when their bus driver abruptly pulled over on the side of the road.

“I knew then something was wrong,” said Jeremy Roesel II.

The Mapleton Middle School student said his bus driver was sweating and appeared to be in pain.

“I didn’t know how to get the radio to work on the bus , so I called 911,” Roesel told Fox 8.

He kept the bus driver and other students calm as he gave emergency responders the necessary information they needed.

In a few minutes help arrived. Ashland County Sheriff deputies say due to Jeremy’s quick actions, the bus driver was taken to the hospital and survived .

Jeremy and several Ashland County Sheriff deputies received lifesaving awards on Thursday.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert received his sixth such award. This one was for helping to save the life of Brian Keith of Norwalk.

Keith collapsed while doing paving work last December.

“I am just so glad I am able to help,” Richert said.

Richert and the others say they don’t consider themselves heroes.

“That’s our job,” Richert said. “We put people in jail when we have too but we are also here to help. That’s what we do.”