Another sunny day expected with temperatures in 80s

CLEVELAND - Thursday’s highs made it up to 80°F at Hopkins Airport, and 82°F at Akron-Canton, Youngstown, and Mansfield.

With another sunny day expected Friday, look to add 2-3°F to the high temperature for Friday.

Our skies will be providing ideal clarity to do some star and moon-gazing tonight and Friday. We will be able to witness the moon ‘growing’ from gibbous phase to approaching full.

Clouds and scattered evening thunderstorms may inhibit viewing on Saturday and Sunday evening.

