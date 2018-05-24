1-year-old girl dies after being left in car seat inside hot pickup truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Authorities say a recently adopted 1-year-old girl whose father left her in a truck has died.

News outlets cite a release from Metro Nashville police saying the adoptive father “reportedly forgot” about the child after dropping off her sibling at day care on Wednesday. The girl’s adoptive mother found the child around 5:40 p.m. in a car seat inside the pickup truck parked outside their home.

It’s unclear how long she was in the vehicle.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Nashville reached a high of 89 degrees, meaning the inside of the truck could have reached nearly 120 degrees.

Authorities say the parents had recently adopted the girl. No identities have been released and no arrests have been announced.

BREAKING: 1-year-old girl dies after being left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck parked at the family's East Nashville home. Adoptive father reportedly forgot about the child after dropping off her sibling at daycare… pic.twitter.com/JKcYxSeVez — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2018