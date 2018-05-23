× Troopers seize $4,000 in marijuana edibles in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $4,000 in marijuana edibles during a traffic stop in Cuyahoga County on Friday.

Troopers stopped a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 for speeding. According to the patrol, they detected a strong smell of pot coming from the car.

A search revealed 839 grams of marijuana edibles and a loaded .22 caliber handgun, the highway patrol said.

Troopers arrested the driver, Cashmere Coleman, 38, of Atlanta, for possession and trafficking, as well as having a weapon under a disability.