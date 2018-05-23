Tallmadge Uber driver sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger

AKRON, Ohio– A Tallmadge man who worked as an Uber driver was sentenced on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a passenger.

A Summit County jury found Brandon Franklin, 34, guilty of sexual battery. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and designated a Tier III sex offender, so he must register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The attack happened in March 2017 after the victim was drinking with family and friends. The group requested an Uber to take the woman home.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Franklin drove the victim to her house then sexually assaulted her.

“I am awed and inspired by the incredible strength the survivor of this assault showed by speaking out at today’s hearing. My hope is that each day is better than yesterday for her,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “The defendant lied and took advantage of the victim.”