Summit County man accused of stealing car, driving wrong way on I-77

GREEN, Ohio– A Summit County man was arrested following a crime spree Tuesday afternoon.

It started when John R. Payne, 46, broke into a house on East Caston Road in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect threatened the homeowner, took her keys and fled in her car.

About 15 minutes later, the same was spotted trying to break into cars on Massillon Road, according to the sheriff’s office. As deputies arrived, Payne drove southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 77.

He hit two sheriff’s office vehicles before he was taken into custody near Belden Village Mall.

Payne was charged with aggravated burglary, robbery and felonious assault. He was taken to the Summit County Jail. More charges are pending.