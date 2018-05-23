Go
Search
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
58°
Low
54°
High
73°
Akron/Canton
68°
Low
53°
High
76°
See complete forecast
Star Wars Sweets!
Posted 12:25 pm, May 23, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Fear’s Confections
15208 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Popular
Lava from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii still flowing
Amazing video shows Kilauea volcano erupting in Hawaii
Controversy surrounds 1st place finisher in Cleveland Marathon
Latest News
Man indicted in hunting-related death in Ashtabula County
Man accused of beating dog with baseball bat because it ate his Whopper
Man charged after allegedly stabbing pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn baby
Troopers seize $4,000 in marijuana edibles in Cuyahoga County
New Day Cleveland
The Perfect Valentine Sweets!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: May 23, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 6, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: April 27, 2018
New Day Cleveland
March 26, 2018 Road Trip: Pizza II
New Day Cleveland
A Vegan Take On Eggs Benedict!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: March 21, 2018
New Day Cleveland
April 2, 2018 Road Trip: CLE Eats
New Day Cleveland
Easy to make cream puffs!
New Day Cleveland
February 12, 2018 Road Trip: Cabin Fever II
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: May 10, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: May 17, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Making brisket with Proper Pig Smokehouse
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.