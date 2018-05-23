Pasta With Tomatoes and Lime!

The Olive Scene
440-895-9999
www.theolivescene.com
Spicy Lime Tomato Pasta Sauce
1 lb. good quality pasta
1/2 C Persian Lime Olive Oil
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 small tomato, chopped
1 tsp. chili flakes
1/3 tsp. black pepper
Salt to taste
One fresh lime, halved
Start the pasta water and cook pasta according to package directions.
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium low heat. Add all the tomatoes and stir. Season with the chili flakes, salt and pepper. Reduce heat if necessary and allow the mixture to simmer and thicken, about 20 minutes. Serve over hot pasta, with a squeeze of lime juice over all. Enjoy!