Pasta With Tomatoes and Lime!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Olive Scene

440-895-9999

www.theolivescene.com

Spicy Lime Tomato Pasta Sauce

1 lb. good quality pasta

1/2 C Persian Lime Olive Oil

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 small tomato, chopped

1 tsp. chili flakes

1/3 tsp. black pepper

Salt to taste

One fresh lime, halved

Start the pasta water and cook pasta according to package directions.

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium low heat. Add all the tomatoes and stir. Season with the chili flakes, salt and pepper. Reduce heat if necessary and allow the mixture to simmer and thicken, about 20 minutes. Serve over hot pasta, with a squeeze of lime juice over all. Enjoy!