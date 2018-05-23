× Opening date set for Ohio’s first Shake Shack

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– Ohio’s first Shake Shack will open in Orange Village next month.

Doors open at the burger joint, located on Park Avenue in the Pinecrest development, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7.

This Shake Shack has a special Ohio twist. It’ll serve local breweries like Platform Beer Co. and Kindred Brewing. The dessert menu features Triple Ripple Buckeye, which is a chocolate custard, with peanut butter sauce and Luna Bakery triple chocolate sea salt cookie.

“As a native Clevelander, I could not be more excited to introduce Shake Shack to the amazing, expanding food scene here in the CLE,” said Dustin Dykstra, senior general manager of Shake Shack Pinecrest, in a news release on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few die-hards make the trip from Cincinnati and C-Bus for a shot at the Shack.”

Construction on Pinecrest started two years ago. Last month, the development at Interstate 271 and Harvard Road released a lengthy list of tenants and expected opening dates.