NFL owners decide on policy for players kneeling during National Anthem

NFL teams will set will their own rules regarding players who want to kneel during the National Anthem, NFL team owners decided Wednesday in Atlanta.

There will also be an option for players to remain in the locker room while the anthem is played.

Instead of a league-wide rule, it will be up to each team to decide whether there would be discipline for a player protesting during the National Anthem.

Should a player protest on the sideline, the NFL can fine a team, but not the player.

Previously, there had been no rule that prevented players from protesting.

**We have reached out to the Browns for a statement on the new policy**

The statement policy released by the NFL is:

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.

The membership also strongly believes that:

All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell released the following statement on the matter: