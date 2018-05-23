× Man indicted in hunting-related death in Ashtabula County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ashtabula County grand jury issued an indictment in a fatal hunting-related shooting that happened on Nov. 27.

Darrell A. Shepard was indicted Tuesday on several charges in the shooting death of Randy Gozzard in Monroe Township.

Shepard is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, having weapons while under disability, injuring persons, hunting without permission and failure to report knowledge of a death.

The shooting incident took place near the dead-end of Horton Road just across the Conneaut city limits in Monroe Township.

According to prosecutors, Gozzard was a part of a four-person hunting party on the first day of the season when he was shot and killed.

Based on the investigation, it was discovered that Shepard had been unlawfully hunting in the same area, prosecutors said.

Shepard was arrested in December on other charges and remains in jail.

