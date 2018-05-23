Lorain police ask for info in hit-and-run crash

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is asking for information following a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at East 31st Street and Vine Avenue at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect vehicle was chasing another car just before the crash.

One person was injured.

Police said they are looking for a newer model, black Dodge Ram. It may have a metal tool box in the back. The truck should have considerable front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or Traffic Officer Kyle Gelenius at 440-204-2115.