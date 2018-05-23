Local VFW reacts to NFL’s new national anthem policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - At the VFW Post 3345 in Strongsville, the NFL’s new national anthem policy was the talk around the canteen.

“I am glad that they finally decided, made a decision,” said “Tutu” Danko, veteran.

According to Former Naval Officer and Senior Vice Commander Tad Brown, the post’s decision back in August to no longer air NFL games came after players started kneeling during the national anthem.

“I have no problem with them addressing what they want to address. But a lot of us don’t get to protest things we disagree with while we are getting paid by our employers,” said Brown.

But the games will be back on after the league approved a policy Wednesday that requires players on the field to stand for the national anthem.

However, players have the option to remain in the locker room during that time.

"If anyone is on the field and is disrespectful to the anthem or to the flag, there would be a fine from the league against the team. The team will have its own work rules that will be consistent with the overall policy and they will make their own decisions on about how to manage that from there on the club level," said Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner.

At the Browns first organized team activity of the summer, players learned about the policy after practice.

“To make a decision that strong you would hope that the players get input on it but obviously not. That's what we have to deal with as players for a good or bad thing but at the end of the day, they call the shots and make the rules so that's what we have to abide by,” said Tyrod Taylor, quarterback.

