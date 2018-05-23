× First Queen of Hearts drawing tonight after $5.5 million winner

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland bar’s now infamous Queen of Hearts is back with new rules and more prizes.

The first drawing is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Grayton Road Tavern.

Tickets are $1. They are available at Grayton Road Tavern to patrons only Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also get them at Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted and Elyria Thursday through Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m., and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., and at Hooley House Sports Pub and Grille in Mentor and Montrose Thursday through Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m., and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

Click here for full rules and prize distribution

In March, the tavern crowned a $5.5 million winner after 50 weeks of searching for the elusive queen of hearts. The drawing was set to resume earlier this month, but it was put on hold for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio Attorney General to review its legality.

“Based upon the information provided by the prosecutor, games such as this would not violate the law if the game had a meticulous and defined set of rules, all money collected from participants was distributed to winners by the game’s final round, and the proprietor did not take a cut of the prize pool,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine on March 11.

