Enrollment open for Cavs Academy youth summer camps

CLEVELAND — Calling all future NBA dribblers: Now is the time to learn from the best.

Enrollment for the Cavs Academy youth basketball program summer camps is open.

Participants will get expert instruction, learn skills and drills, and play in live games. There’s also a chance to collect prizes from contests.

Anyone who signs up will receive a Cavs Academy jersey and shorts, basketball, ticket to one Cavs home game, and a one-year Cavs Kids Club Membership.

The camps are for both boys and girls from ages 5-17. And, you don’t have to be an experienced player to join: These are all skill level events.

Sign up for any one of the camps, held in 11 different locations, here.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here