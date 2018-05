Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Indians have unveiled a new mascot.

Bacon!

The new mascot is meant to coincide with the park's bacon on a stick.

Please welcome our newest @SugardaleFoods friend, BACON!!!! You can catch her at the @Indians game making her debut THIS SATURDAY! 🌭🌭🌭🥓 pic.twitter.com/xVYp6KfxDz — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018

Bacon joins Ketchup, Mustard, Onion and will pop in throughout the season for the Hot Dog Derby.

According to the team, Bacon will make her debut at Saturday's game against the Astros.