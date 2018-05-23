× Celtics beat Cavs 96-83 in Game 5, lead Eastern Conference Finals 3-2

BOSTON — Rookie Jayson Tatum had 24 points and Al Horford had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics remained perfect in Boston this postseason with their 10th straight victory at home and moved within one win of their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Game 6 is in Cleveland on Friday night, with the decisive seventh game back in Boston on Sunday if necessary. The home team has won every game so far in the series, and none has been closer than nine points.

LeBron James had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Love scored 14 for the Cavaliers. They are trying to reach the finals for the fourth consecutive season. James has played to the end in seven straight seasons.