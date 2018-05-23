Car hits bear on Ohio Turnpike

WARREN, Ohio– A car hit a bear on the Ohio Turnpike in Trumbull County on Friday.

It happened at mile marker 210 at about 9:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver said a large black bear appeared and ran in front of his car. He didn’t have time to stop.

The crash totaled his Subaru Legacy, but the driver walked away without a scratch. The bear did not make it.

Bears have been spotted all over Northeast Ohio this spring, including in Pepper Pike, Hudson, Chardon and Mantua. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the black bear population in the state is between 50 and 100.

