Authorities search for driver who lead them on 100 mph chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Law enforcement from several agencies are looking for the driver who lead them on a high-speed chase, crashed a stolen vehicle, and then ran off.

Parma Heights police said they tried to stop a black SUV for suspicious activity on Pearl Rd. around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When the vehicle failed to stop, officers were lead on a 20-minute chase with speeds reaching over 100 miles-per-hour.

The chase went through Middleburg Heights and continued north on I-71 through Brook Park.

Police said the SUV exited the highway at W. 130th St. in Cleveland. After 10 minutes on city streets, the car crashed into another vehicle at W. 48th St. and Bridge Ave.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Cleveland EMS said.

The driver of the SUV -- which was reported stolen -- ran from the scene.

Cleveland police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in setting up a perimeter to trap the driver. The attempt was unsuccessful.

A Cleveland police K-9 was also used to track the suspect, but had no luck.