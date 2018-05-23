Amanda Berry & Gina DeJesus ‘Rock One Sock’ for missing kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio- People everywhere will wear only one sock Friday, May 25 for National Missing Children’s Day. Two local women say they’re shining examples of why people need to take the day seriously.

Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus stopped by Garrett Morgan School Wednesday morning to encourage students who worked on their “Rock One Sock” program over the past couple of months.

“When you lose a sock, it’s losing that pair,” one student said. “Sort of like a mother missing her child. She’s no longer whole. This is important to me because many go missing with no justice served.”

In addition to wearing only one sock, students made posters in the shape of socks to display around the community, each with a photo of a child or teen currently missing in Northeast Ohio.

Student Catlynn Milam is a close personal friend of both Berry and the DeJesus family. She was an integral part of bringing the ‘Rock One Sock’ program to Garrett Morgan.

“When they came home, my mom brought up the idea with us and we took it to the school. This year, we got CMSD nurses involved so we could keep students safe through CMSD schools,” Milam said.

Amanda Berry is especially proud of the way students have embraced the concept. “They’re bringing awareness to our missing children,” Berry said. “And you know what? They’re doing an awesome job with this. They’ve worked so hard the past couple of months.”

Berry and DeJesus, along with Michelle Knight, now Lily Rose Lee, are proof you should never give up. Each woman was missing for more than a decade before escaping captivity five years ago this month.

“We want to keep the hope and keep it alive for all the families out there who need the support,” Berry said.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, National Missing Children’s Day was first designated by Ronald Reagan in 1983 and the date was chosen in honor of Etan Patz, a six-year-old boy who disappeared on that day in 1979 while on his way to school in New York City. 35 years later, May 25 is still a day to honor missing children and give hope to their families.

Anyone who “rocks one sock” Friday is asked to post a picture online with the hashtag #RockOneSock.

