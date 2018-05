Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio-- A few cities in Northeast Ohio experienced hail during Tuesday afternoon's storms.

Jeff Piorkowski sent us video from State and Wallings roads in North Royalton. Hail was also reported by viewers in Northfield Center.

But residents in nearby Strongsville and Middleburg Heights only saw heavy rain.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Northeast Ohio, which remains in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

