VIDEO: Fawn named ‘Trooper’ rescued from side of highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio-- When Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown arrived on the scene Sunday evening, he didn’t know what to expect, as seen in dash cam footage.

Sgt. Brown said, "Our dispatch received a call from a lady that was traveling westbound on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township and she had found a baby fawn."

Driver Nikkii Lemonis of North Canton made the 911 call, after rescuing what she thought was an injured animal.

She said, "It almost looked like that cartoon, Bambi. I know it sounds funny but just how he was wobbling his legs; he dropped and then he would stand back up."

Nikkii wrapped the baby deer in a towel until the trooper arrived.

They would soon discover the fawn wasn’t injured, but a newborn, and they assumed its mother was close by.

They initially placed the fawn in a fenced-in area, safely off the highway, hoping the mother would hear its cries and return.

But minutes later after driving off, the trooper would make a heartbreaking discovery.

"And I was in shock. When I walked up to this mother, she had severe trauma to her body. What had happened, she was pregnant with twins, she got hit by a car, and these two twins were basically ejected from her body."

The trooper ended up bringing the surviving fawn to his Canfield Post, where the Mahoning County game warded was called.

Brown said, "They're gonna try to get this thing to where he can possibly go out and survive on his own."

The trooper says the driver who struck and killed the mother and sibling never stopped, but one caring driver did; a move that ultimately saved the life of a fawn who they now affectionately call “Trooper.”

"I would like to believe that anyone that has a heart would do the same thing I would do."

40.987175 -80.721442