‘The culprit is a Maytag oven’: Warren man shot after hidden gun goes off

WARREN, Ohio — A Warren man was shot twice Sunday night — thanks to his oven.

According to the Youngstown Vindicator, Robin Gerlock, 44, put his revolver in the broiler of the oven for safe-keeping Sunday night because children were going to be at the home.

But his girlfriend, unaware that the gun was in the broiler, turned the oven on to bake. She eventually heard the gun go off, and Garlock went to the oven, opened the broiler and tried to get the gun.

Warren Det. Wayne Mackey said the heat caused the bullets in the gun to explode. Gerlock was hit twice in his shoulders, either directly with bullets or with bullet fragments. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

“He was shot twice while trying to get the weapon secured,” Mackey told the Vindicator. “The culprit is a Maytag oven.”

Mackey also joked: “The oven initially tried to blame the refrigerator.”

