Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
69°
Low
55°
High
75°
Akron/Canton
73°
Low
53°
High
79°
See complete forecast
The Best Live Music Venue Of Lake Erie!
Posted 12:26 pm, May 22, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Rockin’ on the River
www.rockinontheriver.com
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
Amazing video shows Kilauea volcano erupting in Hawaii
Controversy surrounds 1st place finisher in Cleveland Marathon
Police: Mom apparently jumps to death with 7-year-old son
10 killed, 10 injured in shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School
Latest News
Shop Local At The Farmer’s Market!
Beauty From A Smoothie!
Tie Dye Tips!
Duke and Duchess of Sussex make first appearance since royal wedding
News
Ready to rock! Rock Hall setting the stage for Celebration Day
News
Six Ohio cities land on list of best places to live
News
Where nature and industry meet: Explore the Lake Link Trail this spring
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: May 22, 2018
News
Two-day event coming to Edgewater Park this summer
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: May 10, 2018
News
Take a ride on the Cleveland Metroparks water taxi for free again this season!
Entertainment
News
50 mins ago
Cleveland rocks! Rock Hall Live takes center stage for summer concerts, festivals and more
News
Grab your fishing gear! Ohio residents can fish for free this weekend
News
New joint venture puts Rock & Roll in Cleveland libraries
News
Body of man found in Lake Erie 38 years ago identified
On-Air
Seen On TV
Seen on TV: 5/14/18
On-Air
Seen On TV
Seen on TV: 5/11/18
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.