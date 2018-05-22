× Suspect arrested on attempted murder charge in shooting incident at Kalahari Resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A third suspect was arrested on Monday in the shooting incident that happened at Kalahari Resort over the weekend.

Ronnelle Samuel Chandler, 19, was arrested at his home in Euclid on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be transported to Erie County.

Police were called to the Kalahari Nyumba Entertainment Villas in Sandusky early Sunday morning to help with a group that refused to leave and was using narcotics, police reports said. Deputies arrived and witnessed a large crowd running towards a parking lot.

As they went to check out the villas, sheriff’s deputies said they heard five to six shots coming from outside. No one was injured.

Two others were already arrested and appeared in Sandusky Municipal Court on Monday. Samuel N. McKnight and Slyvester A. Harris were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm.

