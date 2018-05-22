Surveillance video shows two escapees breaking into John Dewey Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 News shows two escapees breaking into John Dewey Elementary School in Warrensville Heights a short time after they broke out of Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills.

It appears the teens may have been looking for a change of clothes and anything else that might help them get away. But, they fled the school when police responded to an alarm and nearly caught them.

Investigators say the two inmates used bed sheets to scale fences surrounding the state facility on Green Road early Tuesday morning.

Nathaniel Lee Jacks, 17, who is from Licking County was serving time for vandalism and Chase Newman, 16, who is from Hardin County, was serving time for theft and tampering with evidence.

FOX 8 News was there at just before 6 a.m. when Chase Newman was caught by Cleveland police near East 138th and Miles Road.

The search continues for Nathaniel Lee Jacks. School officials in Warrensville Heights decided to cancel classes at John Dewey for the day as authorities searched the area for the escapees.

Read more, here.